Halloween Kills Has All-Time High Body Count

Halloween Kills is the newest movie in David Gordon Green’s trilogy that serves as a direct sequel to the 1978 original film by John Carpenter.

Critics have mostly enjoyed the first instalment, 2018’s Halloween.

Now that the second movie in the trilogy is out in theaters and streaming on Peacock today, the critical response has been mixed at best, of which we struck a similar sentiment in our own review of the movie.

While we found the film to be riddled with clichés and weak characterizations, even we’ll admit that the one thing it does bring is a lot of kills. It turns out that the film has set a franchise record for its kill count, ComicBook reports.

In fact, the body count also topples the records of many other horror franchises, with Myers’ 25 on-screen or implied kills towering over Jason X‘s 21, Saw 3D‘s 22, and Seed of Chucky‘s 15, though the kill count in Hatchet III still has yet to be topped.

Prior to this film, some of the high water mark body counts included Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers at 20 dead in each film.

However, the all-time record before Halloween Kills was from the only entry in the franchise without Michael Myers: Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which had a body count of 22.

It’s clear that even if the film may be lacking in writing, if all you’re in for is the thrill of watching Myers wreck havoc on screen, we can’t say you’ll be in short supply of that.

You can catch Halloween Kills in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.