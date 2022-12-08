DC and Superman bombshells could further cement Henry Cavill as the single unluckiest actor of all-time

He might be handsome, buff, charming, wealthy, and incredibly successful, but the latest batch of bombshells to emanate from DC could further cement Henry Cavill‘s reputation as perhaps the single unluckiest actor of all-time.

Having only returned after a half-decade sabbatical in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, last night’s explosive report hinted that not only could Cavill’s cameo in The Flash (which has already been filmed) end up getting dropped from the movie, but the long-rumored Man of Steel sequel could also be put on ice.

If the worst case scenario does unfold, then it could make his decision to abandon The Witcher in favor of pursuing the Superman dream look misguided at best and outright foolish at worst, but that’s barely even scratching the surface when it comes to the major roles Cavill has missed out on during his career.

via Warner Bros.

Lest we forget, he was the second choice to become James Bond before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale, already missed out on his dream superhero gig once before after screen-testing for J.J. Abrams’ abandoned Superman: Flyby, lost out to Robert Pattinson for the part of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, was under consideration when Christopher Nolan was rebooting the Dark Knight in Batman Begins, said no to Zack Snyder’s 300 because he was waiting on the 007 call, and was author Stephenie Meyer’s top pick for Edward Cullen in Twilight before that damned Pattinson beat him to the punch again.

That’s not to say Cavill’s time in the spotlight has been full of regrets and missed opportunities, but who else has endured such consistently rotten luck?