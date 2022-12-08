DC considering a ‘Justice League’ sequel before dismantling the SnyderVerse goes down as well as you’d expect

Up until a few hours ago, when a bombshell report offered up a stunning wave of revelations, there was every reason for SnyderVerse supporters to be optimistic about the potential resurrection and restoration of the largely-abandoned mythology.

After all, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was poised to headline a third solo movie, Henry Cavill’s long-awaited return as Superman had been confirmed in Black Adam‘s post-credits scene, Ben Affleck’s Batman was to come face-to-face with Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while even Cyborg actor Ray Fisher couldn’t be discounted from a comeback following the departure of Walter Hamada as the top dog at DC Films.

And yet, it appears as if the SnyderVerse is finally being put out to pasture as James Gunn and Peter Safran usher in a bold and brave new era, but one thing above all is stinging the fandom like never before. In The Hollywood Reporter’s original story, it’s mentioned that Warner Bros. briefly considered a full-blown sequel to Justice League reuniting Snyder’s crew, and it goes without saying that the reactions have existed somewhere between grief and fury.

If the plan is really to destroy the DCU and reboot, at least end it with what a lot of people wanted and asked for years now…



A sequel to Zack Snyder's Justice League with Darkseid as the bad guy, then reboot.#BringBackZackSnyder @wbd @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/ZQmkIjensi — ⚡ JDC ⚡ (@JDC7979) December 8, 2022

I trust @JamesGunn and whatever the DC plans are, he made the Guardians fan favorites and got a Peacemaker series greenlit from a Suicide Squad sequel that had Starro as the main villain!! Fans just need the Justice League to return to prominence and everyone will be happy again — Ms. Chanandler Bong (@BrowFinnNy215) December 8, 2022

Damn i wake up and see this delusional shit 😪 the movie flopped hard just like The Suicide Squad plus they have seen Zack Snyder Justice League obviously they want a sequel instead of these bullshit 2.0 mcu crap , why copying other when u have ur own identity https://t.co/iXzDSPQYRY pic.twitter.com/id7C92a1CP — Mikasa in TYBW ARC !! 💕 🇲🇾 (@Zulzamani_) December 6, 2022

Image: Warner Bros.

ONLY TO BRING THE BEST JUSTICE LEAGUE MEMBER RIGHT AT THE FUCKING END FOR LIKE A MINUTE AS MORE SEQUEL FODDER.



I can't imagine how bad the original is if this one is supposedly better. At least Suicide Squad and BVS you can laugh at — Mr. Fish (@MrDracoFishy) December 8, 2022

I’ve never seen a studio treat it’s fanbase like complete dirt. Ignoring what fans actually want & making shit nobody asked for. No Ayer cut, no Justice League sequels, Now no Wonder Woman 3 and the Man of Steel sequel still stuck in limbo. @JamesGunn does not care about DC fans — Dillon (@HabsrAmazing) December 8, 2022

Agree.



But he's still Gunn's boss. If he doesn't like the "get rid of the entire Justice League" part of Gunn's pitch, he can still say no, or "yes but we need a Zack Snyder's Justice League sequel".#BringBackZackSnyder#RestoreTheSnyderverse — Drü 🜃 #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@drewexmachina) December 8, 2022

Being completely reasonable and entirely honest, it could be curtains for the SnyderVerse. The filmmaker has several projects in the works at Netflix, he hasn’t been contacted by the new regime at Warner Bros. or DC, and the great purge is already underway to excise several long-term favorites from canon.

Obviously, the online campaigns aren’t going to go away anytime soon, but a serious blow has been dealt nonetheless.