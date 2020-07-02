One Of The Best DC Animated Movies Just Arrived On Netflix

Everyone has their own opinions on the best actor to have suited up as Batman, but one of the names that isn’t in the conversation often enough is the only one that never techncally put on the costume. Kevin Conroy voiced the character for nearly 30 years across countless forms of media, but only made his live-action debut as Bruce Wayne last year in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

For fans of a certain generation though, Conroy will always be Batman thanks to his role in the critically-acclaimed and beloved Batman: The Animated Series, and the 64 year-old recently won a whole new legion of fans when he reprised the part in the Arkham video games. Nobody has played the Caped Crusader more often than Conroy has, and now one of the best ever DC animated movies featuring his vocal talents has arrived on Netflix.

It might be a spinoff of the animated show, but Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still regarded as one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told, and almost three decades later still regularly finds itself under consideration when it comes to naming the best comic book movies of all-time, regardless of whether they’re live-action or animated.

Given how popular Mask of the Phantasm has remained among fans of The Animated Series and the wider DC animated universe, it seems a little surprising that it ended up on Netflix as opposed to HBO Max, with Warner Bros. using their comic book properties as one of the major selling points of their recently-launched streaming service. However, any self-respecting Batman fan with a Netflix subscription won’t mind, and will be keen to revisit the cult classic tale as soon as possible.