To celebrate the release of The Batman film this week, DC is offering a whopping 50% discount on their comics subscription service, DC Universe Infinite — to new and returning U.S. subscribers.

Comic fans need to act fast, however, since the discount code will only be available through March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Catch this DC UNIVERSE INFINITE offer if you can! ⚡️



Today only, visit https://t.co/fnnPcsepD7 and use promo code FLASHSALE31 to save 50% off of an annual subscription for new and returning readers. pic.twitter.com/ziYVudO7wy — DC (@DCComics) March 1, 2022

The yearly subscription service can be now be purchased for just $37.49, plus additional taxes, for the first year. That includes the ability to read more than 25,000 comics on iOS, Android, and other web-enabled devices.

Some of the free-to-read titles available upon registration include many graphic novels that inspired Matt Reeves’ cinematic interpretation of the Dark Knight with his forthcoming The Batman film, such as Batman: Ego and Other Tails, Batman: Year One Part 1, and Batman: The Long Halloween #1. All of the aforementioned titles are currently out of print in physical editions and have been digitally restored for fans of the Caped Crusader to re-read or initially discover.

A number of other new and classic comic titles will drop via the subscription platform each week throughout March, including from all your favorite Justice League members, such as Superman, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman.

In order to redeem the discounted subscription, enter the promo code FLASHSALE31. For more information on the comics rolling out in March, as well as the exclusive merch available to registrants of the DC Shop — including items inspired by the film — check out DC’s website.

The Batman swings into theaters March 4.