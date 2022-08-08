With a new Shazam! film around the corner, some fans are skeptical about the character’s family members working alongside him. Over the years, superheroes have been depicted in several films and television series to work alone, except in the events of the heroes coming together to tackle a ruthless foe.

A Reddit user kicked off the discussion, claiming that the thunderous hero looks “less special” while surrounded by his superhero foster siblings.

Other users agreed, noting that the other heroes take away from the protagonist’s shine and star quality, with one particular comment stating that they “dilute Shazam’s hero image.”

Others have flocked to the defense of the family trope in the film, linking it to the recurring theme established in the original comic book stories.

A user importantly noted that the entire point of the film is that all the characters are much better together, and that many fans have come to find that to be an integral part of the hero’s journey.

Other ideas range from the siblings simply being established for potential movie crossovers with Black Adam, who will be brought to life by Dwayne Johnson in October. In the comic books, the two powerful characters’ lives and plots are intertwined on several occasions.

Whatever the route the writers are taking for the upcoming sequel, all the superheroes introduced in the original film are slated to reprise their roles. Newly introduced characters include Atlas’ daughters Kalypso and Hespera portrayed by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, as well as the wizard Shazam, played by Djimon Honsou.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on Dec. 21.