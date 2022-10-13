Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is only just appearing in the DC Universe this month playing the titular role in Black Adam, but already he has high goals for his continued involvement with the franchise. Hitting the red carpet in New York last night, Johnson spoke about his love for DC, and how he hopes his passion can help moving forwards.

As it stands, DC is nowhere near as cohesive and consistent as Marvel has been – and that’s because Marvel has a trump card, Kevin Feige. DC has had its own successes in the past with The Batman doing reasonably well, Aquaman earning over a billion dollars, as well Joker being a major hit, but they’ve also had their fair share of stinkers, with the first Suicide Squad bombing as well as Justice League‘s controversies. Now they are on the lookout for their own Feige to helm their cinematic universe and steer it in the right direction, and Johnson thinks he can help on this point.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Johnson was asked if he would ever consider taking on the role. The actor took a beat to really think it through, before answering “you’re very kind to ask that question,” continuing, “the best position I could be in for DC is one as advisor, where I can help and I can help greatly.”

Would Dwayne Johnson want to be DC's film chief? "I think the best position I could be for DC is one as advisor…I love DC to my blood." https://t.co/nAjhlG2eLz pic.twitter.com/xsuTPDsFT7 — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2022

The actor went on to discuss his love of the franchise saying, “I love DC, it’s in my blood as a boy I grew up loving the Super Friends, specifically Superman.” He went on to discuss seeing his first Black Adam comic which he described as “arresting,” he stated he was “DC through and through.” He may not want to helm the franchise, but is is happy to put his love of the mythology to good use stating, “in the spirit of growing up in the DC Universe I am here to help, in any way I can including looking for and finding that right leader, or leaders.”

It would be interesting to think of the potential future head of DC getting grilled by Johnson in an interview, but if the man is as “DC through and through” as he says he is, then perhaps it’s not a bad idea.

Black Adam will be available in theaters from October 21.