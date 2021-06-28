DC Fans Campaigning For Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

It’s been a minute since DC fans launched an online campaign to try and will something into existence, so we were about due. The latest subject is Ben Affleck’s version of The Batman, which is destined to go down in the history books as one of the most exciting comic book blockbusters that was never made unless something drastic changes.

The two-time Academy Award winner was set to star in, direct, co-write and executive produce the gritty superhero story, with Jeremy Irons and J.K. Simmons set to return as Alfred and Commissioner Gordon respectively, while Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke was set to cut through the narrative like a horror movie villain as he tore Bruce Wayne’s life apart from the inside out.

We’ve since discovered that Batgirl was also set to feature in the third act, and the script Manganiello read had him likening it to David Fincher’s intense psychological thriller The Game, but it wasn’t to be. However, as you can see from the reactions below, there’s still a huge number of fans that want to see it happen eventually.

Ben Affleck remains one of the best "versions" of Batman. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie — Z (@AMagicWriter) June 27, 2021

We Got J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Jeremy Irons as Alfred Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson. And Ben Affleck as the BATMAN! That’s a pretty damn good start for a solo movie. Who else do you wanna see in it? #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/j82xNwKTfh — Leonidas (@Signs2323) June 27, 2021

His arc and journey needs to be fully completed and realised. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/bDLSqw1sMl — George_Spiky_Steppenwolf_ZSJL 🇬🇧 (@George_Taylor94) June 27, 2021

Ben Affleck's Batman Clashes With Jared Leto's Joker In Awesome DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Can we ALL agree that Ben Affleck as Batman #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/GIEBYKZFA6 — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 27, 2021

I want to see the whole league again, but the Batfleck movie comes first.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/tHpWn9eUWg — John Smith (@JohnSmithDCEU) June 27, 2021

My reaction after watching Ben Affleck's Batman for 100th time#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/fNnotGu5ig — Akku (@vishalj_105) June 27, 2021

The best #Batman script is lurking in the corner ready to attack you with amazement!#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/fymRjL2Zgv — Amit B 🇮🇳 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@amitb214) June 27, 2021

Of course, ever since it was confirmed that Affleck was returning for both Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots and The Flash, we’ve been inundated with speculation that he was poised to resurrect The Batman and return to the DCEU for a slew of movies and HBO Max projects, which obviously hasn’t happened as of yet.

The online movements to restore the SnyderVerse, have David Ayer finish his preferred cut of Suicide Squad, and make spinoff shows for Deathstroke and Black Canary happen haven’t yielded any rewards either, and Affleck’s The Batman is unlikely to escape that same boat.