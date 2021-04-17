HBO Max Reportedly Wants A Ben Affleck Batman Movie And TV Show

The success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has only served to strengthen the popularity of Ben Affleck’s Batman, which is ironic considering the backlash from many quarters that greeted his initial casting in the summer of 2013. However, by the time Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice drew to a close, many skeptics were fully on board with his grizzled, cynical and world-weary spin on the Dark Knight.

After the plans to see him direct, co-write and star in a solo movie fell apart, many though we’d seen the end of the actor’s tenure as the comic book icon, especially when Affleck publicly retired from the role. Of course, he suited up to return for duty in the Snyder Cut and won widespread praise for his increased and vastly superior performance, a far cry from how clearly bored he looked in the theatrical edition during Joss Whedon’s reshot footage.

The two-time Academy Award winner will be back once more in The Flash for what could be the final time, but tipster Mikey Sutton is reporting that HBO Max want a feature film and limited series starring Affleck’s Caped Crusader before he calls it a day. Naturally, as soon as his comeback was announced the rumor mill went into overdrive that he would be showing up across the length and breadth of the DCEU on both the big screen and streaming, but the 48 year-old hasn’t committed to anything as of yet.

It would be guaranteed to draw in massive numbers and spike HBO Max’s subscriber base significantly, but there’s been so much talk swirling around the SnyderVerse recently, not to mention countless previous tales that Affleck’s deal to star in the aforementioned Batman projects was ready to go, that it’s best not to get too hyped about it until further details appear.