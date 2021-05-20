DC Fans Are Divided On New Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Every new actor to suit up and play the Dark Knight comes under intense scrutiny, and that might be especially true for Robert Pattinson when it comes to The Batman. Thousands of angry fans may have sent letters to Warner Bros. headquarters in the late 1980s after comedy star Michael Keaton was cast as Bruce Wayne, but we’re living in the social media age now so any and all criticisms can be aired in a public forum.

For what it’s worth, Pattinson has long since resigned himself to the fact that not everybody’s on board with the idea of him playing the iconic comic book character, even if his filmography over the last decade has seen him consign his time at the forefront of The Twilight Saga to the history books, at least in the case of some people anyway.

A heap of new promotional images for Matt Reeves’ reboot dropped yesterday, including some of the best looks we’ve had yet at the movie’s Batsuit. Needless to say, though, the response has been divisive, as you can see from the reactions below.

New Promo Images for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ (2022) have surfaced…and holy sh*t does Robert Pattinson look amazing in the Bat Suit. The film hits theaters March 4, 2022. pic.twitter.com/crnYMGJMcu — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) May 19, 2021

What a fckin phenomenal Batman outfit. I absolutely love it, such a great silhouette. It's armoured, but it still feels harsh, it's not pure high-tech and glossy looking. Truly buzzing for Robert Pattinson's performance.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/U23rBj06cO — Richard (@RichardOcelot) May 18, 2021

Meh — Dominic Cinimod (@JohnQPublic100) May 19, 2021

A hard meh from me. — Onechi (@onechi777) May 19, 2021

That buldge and razor thin ears. Doesn't look intimidating it singlehandedly reduces the appeal of the well designed suit so much. — Frenchie (@Helltherso) May 19, 2021

Leaked Image From The Batman Reveals A Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

My already big time excitement for this movie just increased — Defund Online Ordering (@wackojacko56) May 19, 2021

Amazing? Meh. He looks like a teenager playing in his dads suit. — Matt (@mattattack82) May 19, 2021

Yeah I just – I hate it. He’s a great actor but by looks alone….eeeugh. Especially when we had Christopher Nolan’s Batsuit/Batmobile first it really doesn’t hold a candle — Kerstin BLM (@KersMorgan) May 19, 2021

Matt Reeves is really about to deliver pure cinema next year. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/lGL8UmXMIt — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) May 19, 2021

WE REALLY ATE SO GOOD TODAY YALL THE BATMAN STANS CANT LOSE #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/S6fKHgd64X — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) May 19, 2021

It’s always better to see any superhero costume in motion before passing a final judgement, and the stinger at the end of the teaser trailer that saw Pattinson’s Caped Crusader beat the ever loving sh*t out of a street thug was pretty great, but the onslaught of new materials and the confirmation that the lengthy production finally wrapped in March almost fourteen months after cameras started rolling could indicate a new promo for The Batman is on the way, although there’s still a long time between now and the second DC FanDome event, which is scheduled for October.