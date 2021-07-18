DC Fans Going Crazy For ’89 Batmobile’s Return In The Flash

They may have been taken down in double quick time by the Warner Bros. copyright team, but the internet never forgets. Despite the original post being removed within minutes, the behind the scenes images from The Flash revealing Michael Keaton’s Batmobile in all of its glory have been widely shared across social media over the last 24 hours.

Another one of the photos revealed the Batcave set under construction, so it looks as though director Andy Muschietti is recreating the aesthetic first seen in Tim Burton’s 1989 original down to a tee. Shooting has already taken place at Burghley House, which is the same place Keaton’s Bruce Wayne lived over three decades ago, so at least his universe hasn’t seen Wayne Manor razed to the ground by a vengeful Joker.

Naturally, fans have gone wild at the brief glimpse of both the Batmobile and the Batcave, and they’re ready to party like it’s 1989 all over again, as you can see from the reactions below.

Flash leaks are pretty epic but the Keaton Batmobile is the real star, so glad to see it back on screen — Gavin 🦇 (@ct___7567) July 17, 2021

The leaked Flash set pics with the 1989 Batmobile in Keaton's Batcave are so surreal to see. In recent times, that Batmobile has only been on display in WB exhibits, but now it's being used in an actual movie again.



I'm glad it looks exactly the same too and wasn't "modernized". pic.twitter.com/3GS7d8Kjck — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) July 17, 2021

Holy batmobile The Flash! — Jason Todd (@Jason_P_Todd_) July 17, 2021

I don't know about you, but seeing the leaked image of the Keaton Batmobile has me… pic.twitter.com/FcI5ky00k0 — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) July 17, 2021

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batsuit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insane and surreal that we’re seeing Keaton’s batmobile and bat cave in #TheFlash in 2021..who would have ever thought we’d see him again i still can’t believe it — sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) July 17, 2021

Seeing Keaton's Batmobile from those set pics. pic.twitter.com/TlFEBON7LS — Rex (@Rex_Bats) July 17, 2021

It’s insane seeing Keaton’s Batmobile and Batcave again on the set pics. Who would’ve thought we’d ever get to see it again. 😩 — Brooks (@brookstweetz) July 17, 2021

It’s surreal seeing new looks at Keaton’s Batmobile and Batcave in the year 2021 — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) July 17, 2021

Muschietti has been teasing the big costume reveals for a while now, but apart from a few set photos showcasing Keaton’s nifty new wig, we’re still waiting on our first proper glimpse of the veteran Caped Crusader. The bad news is that it might not be coming for a while yet, with The Flash not coming to theaters until November 2023, but the DC FanDome event is returning this year, so you never know.

Production on the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut is set to rumble on for at least another month or so, meaning that there’s every chance more leaked images will eventually make their way online to offer another tantalizing glimpse of the veteran Batman’s return.