DC Fans Going Crazy For ’89 Batmobile’s Return In The Flash
They may have been taken down in double quick time by the Warner Bros. copyright team, but the internet never forgets. Despite the original post being removed within minutes, the behind the scenes images from The Flash revealing Michael Keaton’s Batmobile in all of its glory have been widely shared across social media over the last 24 hours.
Another one of the photos revealed the Batcave set under construction, so it looks as though director Andy Muschietti is recreating the aesthetic first seen in Tim Burton’s 1989 original down to a tee. Shooting has already taken place at Burghley House, which is the same place Keaton’s Bruce Wayne lived over three decades ago, so at least his universe hasn’t seen Wayne Manor razed to the ground by a vengeful Joker.
Naturally, fans have gone wild at the brief glimpse of both the Batmobile and the Batcave, and they’re ready to party like it’s 1989 all over again, as you can see from the reactions below.
Muschietti has been teasing the big costume reveals for a while now, but apart from a few set photos showcasing Keaton’s nifty new wig, we’re still waiting on our first proper glimpse of the veteran Caped Crusader. The bad news is that it might not be coming for a while yet, with The Flash not coming to theaters until November 2023, but the DC FanDome event is returning this year, so you never know.
Production on the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut is set to rumble on for at least another month or so, meaning that there’s every chance more leaked images will eventually make their way online to offer another tantalizing glimpse of the veteran Batman’s return.
Source: EpicStream
