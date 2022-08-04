With Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent move to shelve the nearly completed Batgirl, and a rumor swirling that the once-forthcoming Supergirl movie may meet the same fate, fans are now showing support for what was slated to be a movie starring Sasha Calle in the titular role.

Unlike the Kara Danvers-starring Supergirl show on the CW, the Calle interpretation of the character was expected to be embedded in the DC Extended Universe. Rumors and uncertainty surrounding the solo Supergirl film’s fate calls Calle’s once-planned cameo in the forthcoming The Flash film into question — as well as whether the entirety of the Ezra Miller-starring project will be scrapped entirely, due to Miller’s ongoing legal troubles, which We Got This Covered previously reported.

“Batgirl and Supergirl are not Batman and Superman’s sidekicks and don’t deserve to be relegated to such roles. Send Tweet,” one fan wrote in reaction to the bevy of cancellation rumors.

Other fans shared a retroactively-heartwrenching photo of Calle taking a photo with Batgirl star Leslie Grace, which we can sadly file away to the dossier of DCEU castmembers that could’ve been.

Batgirl movie is canceled.



Supergirl movie is canceled.



Another Twitter user was incensed at the idea of Supergirl going down should The Flash movie proceed, considering the now-controversial star at its center.

BUT THE FLASH MOVIE LIVES ON UNSCATHED AND UNTOUCHED WITH A WANTED CRIMINAL AS THE LEAD. BUT SUPERGIRL GOING DOWN?

A crying emoji was all one fan could muster while sharing the emotional reaction video from when Calle originally found out she was chosen for the Supergirl role.

“I was hoping to see Leslie Grace and Sasha Calle team up in a future project. 💔” one fan wrote while calling the reportedly canceled movies a “missed opportunity.”

Another commentator remarked how the optics of the situation make DC look terrible, with them seemingly letting go of two ethnically-diverse cast members while still possibly bolstering The Flash, starring an individual facing a slew of disturbing allegations.

“Another massive L,” the Twitter user wrote.

1st Leslie Grace Batgirl and now Sasha Calle Supergirl gets axed.



Two POC led movie’s Canceled by WB while Ezra Miller still still has his movie.



Not a good look DC.



A new CEO at the newly-merged Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav — and his radically different approach from the movie studio’s previous leadership — is what has been pointed to as the reason for these massive changes at DC. For instance, Zaslav reportedly wants to de-emphasize making HBO Max original streaming content and take advantage of a finite window to cut their losses by canceling movies that were largely conceived under the previous regime, according to Deadline.

Perhaps in a bid to reassure fans that more DC movies — coming to theaters — are on the way, WBD made an official pair of announcements concerning Joker: Folie à Deux; its official release date of October 4, 2024, and that it will star Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga, as We Got This Covered previously reported.