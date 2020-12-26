DC Reportedly Wants To Make An Under The Red Hood Movie

With Matt Reeves’ The Batman inching towards a release, and plans for new Dark Knight-themed titles at various stages of development, it seems that Warner Bros. and DC Films are keen to compete with Disney and Marvel in terms of output. One potential future Batman project is a live-action movie with Red Hood/Jason Todd, specifically a new version of the story told in the animated Batman: Under the Red Hood.

According to Geekosity Mag, there is interest at bringing Red Hood to the big screen, but little other details on how this might work with the planned Robert Pattinson continuity. What could happen is that Under the Red Hood falls within Zack Snyder or Ben Affleck’s remit for HBO Max, raising the possibility of it joining the many other DC productions that would exist outside of, or adjacent to the main cinematic series.

For those not aware, Under the Red Hood expands on Jason Todd’s storyline as the second Robin, and his brutal death at the hands of the Joker. Todd later resurfaces as the vigilante Red Hood, whose appetite for violence has been intensified by his resurrection in Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus Pit. Judd Winick wrote the original comics arc that brought Jason back into DC continuity, and was involved in the well-regarded 2010 animated adaptation, which saw Jensen Ackles voice the character.

Here's How John Boyega Could Look As The DCEU's Red Hood 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whether or not this new feature on Red Hood gets made, fans will finally get to see the antihero in live-action, courtesy of Curran Walters’ Todd taking up the identity in the third season of Titans. Since his introduction, Red Hood has become a formidable figure in the DC comics universe, as well as other Batman media, and we’d expect it to only be a matter of time before he gets a role in the DCEU. Indeed, this idea seemed to be on the cards for a while, with John Boyega the most recent actor to throw his name into the hat for the part.

What do you think of a Red Hood movie, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.