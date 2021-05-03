DC Films Reportedly Prefers To Gamble On J.J. Abrams’ Multiverse Than The SnyderVerse

Barely a day goes by anymore without a new story purportedly offering up what the future holds for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ theatrical output, and the latest round of speculation doesn’t paint a good picture for the SnyderVerse.

Of course, only the most relentlessly optimistic of supporters would be convinced that a social media campaign in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be enough to convince the top brass to change their minds and continue from where the epilogue left off, even after the studio and the director admitted multiple times that the four-hour HBO Max exclusive marked the end of the line.

The latest information comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, who reports that WB and DC Films are much more interested in the multiverse spearheaded by J.J. Abrams than any continued connections to the mythology originally introduced in Man of Steel. So far, though, there’s been no confirmation that the Bad Robot head honcho is overseeing the entire DC slate, and all we know for sure about his Superman reboot is that he’s producing and Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script, with everything else firmly stored in the drawer marked ‘rumor’ for now.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, it’s about time the boardroom settled on a unified creative approach once and for all, even if it won’t involve the SnyderVerse. The canon and continuity has become so muddled over the last decade that the timeline is in shambles, matters that aren’t helped by countless movies being announced and then quickly falling into the abyss of development hell, never to be seen or heard from again.

Is J.J. Abrams the right choice to steer the ship? That’s an entirely different and altogether more loaded question, but surely somebody has to step up and take the reins for the post-SnyderVerse era.