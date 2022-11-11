DC mourns the world’s favorite Batman, Kevin Conroy

Following the death of beloved voice actor Kevin Conroy, DC Comics is releasing an official statement in mourning of everyone’s favorite Batman.

“DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans,” the official Twitter account for DC Comics wrote.

As part of a press release, DC noted Conroy’s death on Thursday at the age of 66 came after “a short battle with cancer.” As a thespian not only noted in the realm of voice acting but on the stage and screen as well, Conroy first brought the role of Bruce Wayne to life in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series. Since then, he has voiced the role in numerous iterations, including in DC animated films, videogames, and a recent live-action portrayal of Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event in 2019.

Mark Hamill, who played Batman’s nemesis Joker for as long as Conroy played Bruce, released a prepared statement as part of the press release:

“Kevin was perfection […] He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated. “Kevin was a brilliant actor […] For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Paul Dini, a writer and producer for Batman: The Animated Series, also paid homage to Conroy:

“Kevin brought a light with him everywhere […] whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal.”

The Emmy-winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano also described Conroy as “a dear friend” for more than three decades who impacted her with his boundless “kindness and generous spirit.” Romano continued, “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

The Connecticut-raised Conroy, who was born in 1955 in New York, started out his career in theater. Having studied under John Houseman at The Julliard School, Conroy counted the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and the unrelated Joker actor Frances Conroy among his peers, as well as his roommate and the late Aladdin star Robin Williams. He would later go on to star in theatrical productions in New York and the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. Garnering acclaim in the 1980s, Conroy even performed on Broadway at one point in Eastern Standard, among many other productions. He also appeared on TV shows in recurring and guest roles, including Dynasty, Cheers, Tour of Duty, and Murphy Brown, among others.

Rest in peace, Kevin Conroy.