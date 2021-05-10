DC Reportedly Wants Pattinson’s Batman And Wonder Woman To Team Up

The timeline and continuity of the DCEU has been in a state of disarray for a while, but Patty Jenkins’ two Wonder Woman movies have been able to overcome those obstacles so far by positioning themselves as prequels. However, the filmmaker is going to have to make a decision about if or how she wants to tie her franchise to the wider mythology when the third installment arrives, which has been confirmed as the first to be set in the present day.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has only served to muddy the waters even further, of course, with fans regarding the HBO Max exclusive as official canon, which is opposite from the stance being taken by Warner Bros., who clearly just want the SnyderVerse chatter to go away. It’s looking increasingly likely that The Flash could be the most important entry in the series yet, then, solely due to how it introduces the multiverse into the mix to potentially reset and reshuffle the board in a major way.

So far, Matt Reeves has remained firm that The Batman operates in its own corner of the DC universe, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut was heading exclusively to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that the studio is interested in seeing Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader team up with Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince at some point.

There’s no word on how this is supposed to happen, and given WB’s history for mishandling their comic book properties, the executives probably don’t know yet, either, but it’ll require a delicate canonical juggling act seeing as Gadot’s Wonder Woman has plenty of previous experience with Ben Affleck’s version of Batman dating back to her debut in Dawn of Justice.