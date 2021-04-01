DC Reportedly Doesn’t Want The SnyderVerse Because It’s Too Dark

The differences between the light-hearted adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the more straight faced nature of the DCEU became something of a running joke among fans of both comic book companies, to the extent that Deadpool 2 saw Ryan Reynolds’s Wade Wilson ask Josh Brolin’s Cable if he’d come from the DC Universe because he was so dark.

Plenty of franchises have tried to piggyback of the success of the MCU and hope that a decent-sized budget, a semi-recognizable property and plenty of quips would be enough to reap similar rewards. It hasn’t exactly turned out that way for most of them, but the DCEU continues at pace having survived its early teething issues to become a viable alternative to Kevin Feige’s all-conquering outfit.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League all fit the filmmaker’s standard M.O. of taking themselves very seriously, with little room for such things as humor or levity. According to tipster Mikey Sutton, though, that’s not a direction Warner Bros. want to keep heading in, with the higher-ups firmly of the belief that the SnyderVerse is too dark and they want to keep things more fun moving forward.

Sutton cites Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! and Birds of Prey as the desired tone, but they’re all technically part of the SnyderVerse already. Patty Jenkins’ Amazonian sequel takes place before Diana Prince teams up with Batman and Superman in Dawn of Justice, Billy Batson is a huge fan of Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian, and Harley Quinn came face to face with Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight in Suicide Squad.

It’s a canonical mess, sure, but one that probably won’t be resolved anytime soon if the constant discourse surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse is anything to go by.