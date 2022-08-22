DCEU defenders think the franchise is on its strongest run ever, despite… everything else

If there’s one thing the DCEU fandom can’t be faulted for, it’s their optimism. Whether it’s trying to find the positives in the constant behind the scenes chaos and controversy that engulfs the franchise at every turn, or the determination to see the SnyderVerse restored one way or another, you have to give credit where it’s due.

Things continue to lurch from one bout of bad publicity to another, whether it’s Amber Head coming out on the losing end of her libel trial opposite Johnny Depp ahead of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, pretty much everything Ezra Miller has done over the last few months, or the plug being pulled on Batgirl, but DC diehards refuse to be swamped in negativity.

In fact, over on Reddit, an argument is being put forth to suggest that DC Films is currently in the midst of its hottest streak ever, in spite of Warner Bros. Discovery cleaning house, canning projects, and taking its sweet time to let the public in on the next masterplan to right a ship that’s always felt as though it’s in danger of sinking.

Of the 10 DCEU features released so far, only one of the top five earners has arrived since 2018, but that was Aquaman, which is the highest-grossing adaptation in the company’s history. On the critical front, all four of the shared superhero universe’s worst-reviewed entries on Rotten Tomatoes came pre-2018, so there’s definitely merit in what the fans are saying.

Throw Joker, The Batman, and James Gunn’s Peacemaker into the mix, too, and there’s a rock solid foundation in place that possesses all the potential in the world to lead the DCEU into a bold and brave new future.