Home / movies

Controversy aside, fans debate if Ezra Miller was ever a good Flash

ezra miller flash
Image via Warner Bros.

Renowned actor Ezra Miller has certainly become a central focus in the realm of Hollywood lately, and with a long-standing rap sheet of questionable decisions and violent outbursts, it’s not hard to understand why folks have turned on them over the last several months. The boiling backlash against Miller has been so significant, in fact, that passionate DC fans are beginning to question whether Miller was the perfect fit for the role of Flash or not.

Over on r/DC_Cinematic, user u/K_Katana1000 entertained the thought-provoking topic by mentioning that while Miller was terrific in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Barry Allen / The Flash, were they actually the perfect choice for that role — or could have someone else portrayed Flash better?

With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with. from DC_Cinematic

One user described that Ezra is a “capable” actor who played the role as they were directed to and that the role of Barry should cease to be designed for any specific actor.

Comment from discussion Suede_Psycho’s comment from discussion "With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with.".

Another user pointed out that Ezra is far from being the most aloof version of Barry, but despite the criticism from others, Miller does a solid enough job in their role.

Comment from discussion brownstones19’s comment from discussion "With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with.".

On the other hand, one passionate user insisted that there are far better actors in the industry that could take on the popular role.

Comment from discussion Tandril91’s comment from discussion "With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with.".

Other users, however, were much blunter about their opinions.

Comment from discussion MonkeMayne’s comment from discussion "With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with.".
Comment from discussion robmapp’s comment from discussion "With all this talk about Ezra Miller, I want you guys to be completely honest, do you think Ezra was a good Flash to begin with.".

Disregarding Ezra’s personal life — which recently includes the actor apologizing for their behavior — it seems silly to discount an actor’s exemplary work in a specific role. And, for the most part, many fans on the DC Reddit thread applauded Miller’s portrayal and expressed a particular eagerness to consider them continue to shine in the role in future projects.

The Flash is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.