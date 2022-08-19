Controversy aside, fans debate if Ezra Miller was ever a good Flash

Renowned actor Ezra Miller has certainly become a central focus in the realm of Hollywood lately, and with a long-standing rap sheet of questionable decisions and violent outbursts, it’s not hard to understand why folks have turned on them over the last several months. The boiling backlash against Miller has been so significant, in fact, that passionate DC fans are beginning to question whether Miller was the perfect fit for the role of Flash or not.

Over on r/DC_Cinematic, user u/K_Katana1000 entertained the thought-provoking topic by mentioning that while Miller was terrific in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Barry Allen / The Flash, were they actually the perfect choice for that role — or could have someone else portrayed Flash better?

One user described that Ezra is a “capable” actor who played the role as they were directed to and that the role of Barry should cease to be designed for any specific actor.

Another user pointed out that Ezra is far from being the most aloof version of Barry, but despite the criticism from others, Miller does a solid enough job in their role.

On the other hand, one passionate user insisted that there are far better actors in the industry that could take on the popular role.

Other users, however, were much blunter about their opinions.

Disregarding Ezra’s personal life — which recently includes the actor apologizing for their behavior — it seems silly to discount an actor’s exemplary work in a specific role. And, for the most part, many fans on the DC Reddit thread applauded Miller’s portrayal and expressed a particular eagerness to consider them continue to shine in the role in future projects.

The Flash is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023.