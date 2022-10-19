Over the years, the DCEU has been in flux. It has seen directors and corporate owners come and go, visions and stories shift on a dime, and, while a certain figure is making a long-awaited comeback in a new project, many do not get why he is quiet about it.

Warning: There are spoilers for the upcoming Black Adam movie below.

Over on Reddit, a number of fans are trying to figure out why Henry Cavill has not made more noise about his return as Superman in a mid-credits sequence for the upcoming Dwayne Johnson flick. One person in the conversation says it may be something contractual and is designed to engage the public later on to build some hype.

For another, it makes sense the actor is, well ….. an actor and it does not make sense to expect him to be available to comment on every single thing making the news about him or one of his characters. Cavill does have other commitments, so, he might be busy.

Then, for another fan, so much of the discourse around this universe over the years has been one of letdown, loathing, and general hurt. They are playing it safe until he actually has a role or film of his own in theaters and urging others to do the same thing.

Warner Bros. is supposedly keen on making Man of Steel 2 a top priority going forward, after all, and considering how vocal fans of the so-called SnyderVerse have proven to be, the studio will absolutely want to lean into the obvious hype Cavill’s return would generate. Chances are, we’ll hear a lot more about the situation when Black Adam officially opens this Friday, Oct. 21.