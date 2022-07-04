DCEU fans completely understand why ‘The Boys’ finds it easier to target than the MCU

Few groups are more consistently disappointed in the DCEU than fans of the franchise themselves, with Warner Bros.’ handling of the shared superhero mythology generating constant backlash from those who justifiably question what on earth is going on with a property that was launched with the intention of matching the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Instead, supporters have had to watch constant creative and boardroom reshuffles yield a disjointed set of sequels, standalone projects, offshoots, soft reboots, and plenty more besides, with the bastions of SnyderVerse diehards still holding out hope that things will eventually be remedied and set back on their original course in the wake of the Discovery merger.

As the most subversive, sly, and near-the-knuckle comic book adaptation on the market, the DCEU hasn’t been safe from the piercing gaze of Prime Video smash hit The Boys. While a couple of shots have been fired at Marvel, it’s mostly DC that takes the flak due to several Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Joss Whedon, and Justice League takedowns.

Proving that they’re all good sports, DC fans across on Reddit completely understand showrunner Eric Kripke’s comments from a while back, where he stated that Marvel was a harder target to hit.

Avengers: Endgame‘s on-the-nose A-Force seen was also taken down a peg or two by The Boys, so it’s not a case of mocking one more than the other, but at least we can sleep safely in the knowledge that furious SnyderVerse enthusiasts won’t start directing their ire towards one of the best shows on TV.