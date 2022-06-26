DCEU fans offer their solutions on how to save ‘The Flash’ from disaster

A year is an awfully long time in Hollywood, but even then, you could make a strong argument for saying the repeated scandals swirling around star Ezra Miller have already done irreparable damage to The Flash.

On the other side of the coin, you could also state with some degree of confidence that the project has been cursed since the start, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut first being announced way back in October of 2014. From there, a reported 45 writers have taken a crack at the story, with multiple directors also cycling through before Andy Muschietti brought it over the finish line.

Miller just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines for all the wrong reasons, which is never a good look for someone who plays the lead role in a $200 million superhero blockbuster that features both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, as well as countless other figures from the past and present of the DCEU.

However, enterprising franchise enthusiasts over on Reddit have been putting forward their own suggestions to salvage the project, on the proviso that none of them involve sending The Flash directly to HBO Max.

The Flash Movie First Look: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The consensus is that another batch of (inevitably costly) reshoots to rejig the storyline from being Barry Allen-centric into something that would be more palatable to general audience is the way forward, but that would be entirely dependent on the frugal CEO David Zaslav attempting to polish what could well turn out to be a cinematic turd by throwing even more money at it.