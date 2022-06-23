DC fans seriously doubt ‘The Flash’ will release one year from today as planned

As each day passes, we’re getting one day closer to The Flash releasing in theaters, with Thursday officially kicking off the one-year countdown for the DC film. At least, in theory.

The Flash is expected for a June 23, 2023 release, according to IMDb. That much is quite clear. However, casting doubt in the minds of many fans whether Warner Bros. will stick with that release date is that the film’s putative star, Ezra Miller, seems to be embroiled in new, increasingly escalating scandals with each passing day.

The latest example, as previously reported by We Got This Covered, is a claim that Miller is living on a farm in Vermont with a mother and her three children, with the father of those kids being concerned about the situation. The property is allegedly “littered with guns and ammo as well as marijuana, which Miller also grows illegally on the farm.”

This all comes after multiple arrests in Hawaii, including for alleged assault, as well as multiple families requesting protective orders from Miller on behalf of their children. In one case, the parents of a 12-year-old were granted a temporary restraining order. In addition, Miller was videotaped appearing to choke a fan back in 2020.

The one-year countdown for The Flash was a point of discussion for Reddit user u/Snoo_83425 on the subreddit r/DC_Cinematic.

“The Flash releases one year from today,” the post read.

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a lot of conversation among fans.

“Should’ve released 4-5 years ago..” one user wrote.

“I’ll believe it when I’m actually in the theater and the film is playing in front of my eyes,” another fan wrote.

With 12 months left in the calendar year, there’s plenty more time for additional scandals to surface from Miller, one user feared.

“How the hell are they going to market this movie?” was one commentator’s question that we can’t for the life of us figure out the answer to, either.

Another fan’s guess is that WB will probably delay the film again, do a flurry of reshoots, and simply kill off Miller’s character, introducing Wally West in Barry Allen’s place.

For one fan, a full-blown cancellation of the movie wouldn’t be out of the realm of reality at this point.

Many people have been advocating for Grant Gustin, the actor who plays the titular hero in CW‘s The Flash series, to take Miller’s place.

I vote for Grant Gustin to be the Flash! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/f81RhRERGd — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) June 23, 2022

Should all go as planned, The Flash will reach theaters on June 23, 2023. But at this point, would it be a guaranteed box office bomb should the film be released as-is? We’ll have to find out what WB does from here.