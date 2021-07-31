DCEU Fans Think Scarlett Johansson Should Join The Franchise

There’s always going to be an element of tribalism between Marvel and DC fans, especially now both comic book companies each have their own shared cinematic universe, with debate raging as to who has the biggest stars, the best franchises, the most critical acclaim, and so on. The stars and filmmakers don’t pay much heed to the constant chatter, and James Gunn admitted he’s even trying to bring them together, but that hasn’t stopped DCEU supporters from spying an opportunity.

The news Scarlett Johansson is suing her former paymasters at Disney for breach of contract has been dominating the headlines for the last 48 hours, and it could well end up setting off a chain reaction that sees all sorts of disgruntled stars file claims for loss of earnings. Black Widow marked Johansson’s final appearance as Natasha Romanoff, unless of course you buy into the multitude of rumors claiming otherwise, and as you can see below, it would appear DCEU fans are ready to welcome her with open arms.

Disney and Scarlett Johansson having a feud.



Meanwhile in Warner Bros….



DCEU: Marvel Studios you're going down. pic.twitter.com/nDmVShM30X — Christopher Cabrera (@Kagemuyo) July 30, 2021

Scarlett Johansson should come over to DC and play Poison Ivy. #ScarlettJohansson — TJ1179 (@jtorr79) July 29, 2021

scarlett johansson to dc extended universe and films please — project patsy parisi (@j_thelonious) July 29, 2021

Warner’s Bros looking at #ScarlettJohansson y’all know she going over to the DC Films soon just wait 😅 pic.twitter.com/UbsiZes8a2 — I said so. (@charcekage) July 29, 2021

Welcome to the DC universe, Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/GSC28LXnx2 — Marvin Sanchez (@moonwalkerwizzz) July 30, 2021

Watch Scarlett Johansson be in a future DC project 😂😂 I can feel it’ll happen — Niko W 🍊 (@RegularNiko) July 29, 2021

It would be an admittedly hilarious ‘f*ck you’ to the Mouse House were Johansson, one of the most bankable and highest-paid female stars in the industry, to take her talents over to the DC Films sandbox. Looking at how quick the company were to snap up Gunn and offer him any property of his choosing before he settled on The Suicide Squad, though, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world.

Of course, it’s all just wishful thinking at this point, but Scarlett Johansson did say Black Widow was her goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and given her penchant for blockbuster action, who’s to say with any certainty we won’t be seeing her pitch up in the DCEU eventually?