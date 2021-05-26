The DCEU’s Supergirl Will Reportedly Be Bisexual

Eight years in, and the DCEU finally found its Supergirl. As you not doubt know by now, earlier this year, The Young and The Restless actress Sasha Calle landed the part of Kara Zor-El, with her debut as the iconic character set to happen in The Flash movie. Though everyone loves Melissa Benoist’s performance in The CW’s Arrowverse, fans have been waiting to see the Girl of Steel return to the big screen ever since Man of Steel, so Calle’s casting has attracted a lot of attention since it was announced.

After all, she’ll be making history as the first Latina version of the heroine, who’s previously been played by Benoist, Helen Slater in the 1984 movie and Laura Vandervoort in Smallville. But that’s not the only thing that’ll set her apart from other iterations of Supergirl. And that’s because according to tipster Daniel Richtman, the DCEU’s Supergirl will also be bisexual.

Unfortunately, the insider refrains from sharing anything further, but if true, then fans can expect a much different Girl of Steel than what they’re currently getting from the Arrowverse, and in more ways than one. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, and the hype around Calle’s casting is pretty positive so far, so we’re certainly excited to see how she fares in the role.

And we’ll get to do just that when The Flash speeds into theaters on November 4th, 2022. How big a role she’ll have in the film, that we don’t yet know, but we look forward to seeing her make her debut in the franchise regardless, as she’ll no doubt go on to become a fixture of the DCEU in the years to come.