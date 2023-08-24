DC’s most embarrassing bomb that cost the studio $60 million somehow gets even worse thanks to some accidental CGI nudity

Forgotten failings in the defunct DCEU are still being discovered, even as Warner Bros. works tirelessly to forge into its new direction.

If Blue Beetle is any indication, the DCU won’t waste any time in surpassing its predecessor. The debut film in James Gunn’s new DC slate isn’t pulling in that Marvel cash, but its earned shining reviews from the bulk of viewers who’ve made time to see it. Despite its inception ahead of Gunn’s shift to DC, the film is serving as a perfect launching point for the franchise. Its also reminding people about everything wrong with the DCEU, much of which is evident in the franchise’s biggest failure: Justice League.

The film absolutely hemorrhaged money when it was released to audiences, as a result of several major issues. For one, the flick is barely watchable, despite an excellent cast, and the constant edits, reshoots, and alterations made to Zack Snyder’s original were broadly seen as detrimental to the final product. This is despite the truly terrible quality of the Snydercut, which I watched in its entirety and can safely say is a major step down from Whedon’s attempts (come for me, Snyder Bros, I don’t care).

Still, those Snyder Bros sure have numbers behind them, and they see Snyder’s take on the awful film as far superior to Whedon’s, and evidence is stacking up in their favor. More than five years after the film first hit theaters, viewers are still picking up on fresh defects as they return to the movie for a thorough waste of two hours. The latest blemish on the DCEU’s worst-received film is only briefly visible, but it’ll surely change how you see Justice League‘s big villain.

Steppenwolf takes on two distinctly different looks in Whedon and Snyder’s separate cuts, with Snyder ditching the villain’s more recognizable armor for an ever-shifting spikey ensemble that doesn’t quite manage to distract from his film’s meandering misfire. At least it offers full coverage, however, which seems to be something Whedon’s fails to provide.

A screenshot of Steppenwolf’s bared derriere is currently scarring Reddit users for life, as they consider what CGI failings led to the villain’s dropped-trou look. It would appear that intergalactic warlords occasionally sport their armor commando, which simply can’t be good for chafing.

The manpower behind this very odd decision quickly became the prevailing subject of discussion on Reddit’s DC Cinematic sub, where users pondered what price tag is attached to digitally-rendered cheeks. We’ve all got to pay the bills, after all, and sometimes that paycheck comes with strings attached. Jokes abound within the comment section, where users target Steppenwolf himself (“More like Clappinwolf”) and ponder who, exactly, decided to “write a memo demanding raw Steppenwolf clappers.”

It also seems to be sparking a renewed interest in Justice League, so whoever sent that memo was onto something. There’s absolutely no reason (not even bare alien ass) to rewatch Justice League, but the threat of partial nudity might just be enough to see the god-awful film tempt some returning viewers.

And, in case you want an eyeful for yourself (but don’t want to endure another two hours of DC mediocrity), original poster B3epB0opBOP was kind enough to share the exact moment when Steppenwolf flashes his fanny for the fans. “It’s at 2:22, bring the playback speed to 0.25, focus on that ass, and just take in the beauty.”