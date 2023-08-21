SnyderVerse naysayers and promoters once again butt heads over what could have been

How many times do we have to go over this?

People just can’t seem to let the SnyderVerse go as the fanbase is once again debating the pros and cons of Zack Snyder’s vision that never was.

“Do you think the DCEU would be in this situation if they had kept Snyder in charge?” It’s a question fans have asked each other over and over again and every time the answers seem even more divided than the last time it was asked. All these years later and Snyder is still influencing the DCU as even the latest DC title, Blue Beetle has honored the director.

Snyder’s plan going forward looks like it could have been interesting, but then again, it was all rushed by WB executives who wanted their own version of the MCU, so maybe the plan wouldn’t have worked out anyway.

What we do know is that the DC cinematic universe is a mess now and our hopes rest upon James Gunn to take the reins and make a miracle happen. But would we be in the same boat if WB had shown some faith in Snyder? Naturally, the fans had some pretty strong opinions on the matter.

The beginning of the end was how hard BvS was rejected by audiences so probably. There was a small chance he could have won them back with his version of Justice league though.

No it wouldn’t. Snyder’s style made money. Right now we got dumpster fire

100% dependent on if he could’ve made a 2.5 hour JL cut that audiences enjoyed. I think that movie exists inside ZSJL but impossible to tell if that’s the kovie that would’ve made it to theatres. After that there’s no way of knowing but I think they could’ve built back trust with that

One thing that fans agreed on was that the blame was mostly on the studio and not Zack Snyder. If He’d had the time to flesh out his plans the way he wanted then maybe DC wouldn’t be in the position it’s in now, but with WB’s interference, there was probably no way that we’d have gotten a well-written and successful competitor to the MCU.

It’s kinda hard to make a consistent vision with so much studio interference. The only reason we got BvS instead of MoS 2 is because WB wanted to rush their own MCU. We’d be in a very different place right now if Snyder actually got to stay in charge. Good or bad who can say. But considering the DCEU’s current state, it can’t get much worse.

This is a false comparison: Snyder was never in the Feige-like position that Gunn is now in

It almost feels as if Snyder was doomed from the start. He didn’t have the benefit of having complete control as Gunn did, and although his plan might have been too dark and edgy for audiences to enjoy anyway, it’s a shame that he never got to do things his way from the start.

Instead, he had to bend his vision and compromise with ideas that conflicted with his own. If Warner Bros. had stepped back it might have saved us from this messy DCU reboot that’s confusing everyone right now.