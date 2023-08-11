Despite being confirmed for James Gunn’s DCU, ‘Blue Beetle’ pays homage to Zack Snyder

While it may be hard for a sizeable number of folks to be excited about the incoming Blue Beetle film (a situation that’s not entirely Blue Beetle‘s fault, mind you), we audiences could actually end up learning quite a bit from the Xolo Maridueña-led superhero flick. Indeed, Blue Beetle looks all but ready to teach us about the importance of family, the precarious straits that come with having so much power, and that we’re more than capable of appreciating the work of a former DC film director without devolving into completely insufferable shills.

To the delight of some and to the concern of others, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has marked himself as a Zack Snyder fan once before, but it sounds like his appreciation for the Rebel Moon mastermind’s contributions to the DC zeitgeist wound up getting baked right into Blue Beetle itself.

#BlueBeetle director Angel Manuel Soto says Zack Snyder’s films are an “immense influence.”



He adds, “…in ‘Blue Beetle,’ there are some references to ‘Man of Steel’ that we made out of honor and respect for the work and art of Zack Snyder. pic.twitter.com/8oSOOwMMwo — ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) August 11, 2023

In an interview with Desde Hollywood’s Nestor Cine, Soto revealed that his movie was heavily influenced by the work of Snyder to the point that Man of Steel homages apparently made their way into the final cut.

It’s an undeniably wholesome gesture, and with Blue Beetle apparently getting tied to James Gunn‘s incoming DC Universe, perhaps this could set the stage for a number of nods to Snyder from here on out; not only is it one of life’s greatest joys to see comic book filmmakers supporting comic book filmmakers, but dashing the illusion of that DC division just may go a long way in ripping the ammunition from the worst side of Snyder’s fanbase.