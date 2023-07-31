Wholesome as the exchange is, take it as you will.

He may be the messiah of one of the most obnoxious, reality-detached fandoms in the history of genre fiction, but Zack Snyder is absolutely undeserving of any adjacent hate brought on by the relentless nonsense of the Snyder cult.

Indeed, his films may not always stick the landing, but there’s no question that the Army of the Dead mastermind absolutely loves making movies, and heart has come to recognize heart on Twitter (or X, if you’re buying into Musk’s deranged ego trip).

After the Justice League director voiced his support for the incoming Blue Beetle film, the film’s director, Angel Manuel Soto, shot right back with a piping hot pan of wholesomeness, thanking the filmmaker for his kind words and marking himself as a longtime Snyder fan (one of the good ones, of course).

We have a pending appointment on August 18 with you and your family. Here for you(2/2) — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) July 30, 2023

It just goes to show that at the end of the day, it doesn’t truly matter what the fanboys are screaming back and forth at each other every other second; solidarity between the artists will trump exhausting internet discourse 10 times out of 10.

Of course, Soto referring to Snyder as “teacher” may set off a few alarm bells for any moviegoers who don’t gel particularly well with the Rebel Moon gaffer’s approach to telling stories on the big screen.

Gunnt cult & blue beetle battalion tards after seeing BB director praising Zack and his filmography. pic.twitter.com/oUtMqApIvV — 🄼🄾🄽🄰🄻 (@PhotogenicKent) July 30, 2023

Still, one can’t help but wonder if Snyder’s exemplary conduct might be helpful in extinguishing the many dense takes that his fans have clogged up the internet with over the years.

Snyder cultists: "He felt sorry for him, because he knows the movie is not good and he would never support Gunn!" pic.twitter.com/g1mYcjg5QZ — ervin (@ervininjustice) July 30, 2023

As nice a world as that may be, we’re more than happy with this DC-tinted instance of mutual respect, and we’ll be cheering for Blue Beetle to make as big of an impact as Soto and company can muster.

Blue Beetle buzzes into theaters on Aug. 18.