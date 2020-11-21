Deadpool 2 Director Unlikely To Return For New Movie

After almost an entire year of nothing but rumor and speculation, Marvel Studios have at long last made some headway on Deadpool 3 by hiring Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to tackle the script, with the siblings set to work closely beside Ryan Reynolds in shaping the Merc with a Mouth’s MCU debut, which is said to be sticking with an R-rating.

There’s no word yet on how regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick feel about the decision, but with the duo having recently collaborated with Reynolds on Michael Bay’s 6 Underground they’ve probably known for a while that the third installment in the self-aware superhero series was actively looking for new blood.

The focus will next shift towards the person filling the director’s chair, and based on Marvel’s track record there’s probably no point in even trying to guess given that the studio have made a habit of plucking talented filmmakers from the realms of low budget independent cinema and handing them the reins of mega budget comic book blockbusters.

Rob Liefeld Posts Gruesome Art Of Deadpool Blowing Mickey Mouse Away 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

David Leitch was behind the camera on Deadpool 2, and the filmmaker has built a reputation as one of the action genre’s premiere talents with an impressive track record of box office success having also co-directed John Wick and flown solo on Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw. However, insider Grace Randolph claims that the 50 year-old is unlikely to return, despite the door reportedly being left open.

If Marvel want Deadpool 3 in front of cameras by the end of next year then Leitch is unavailable anyway after he started shooting his latest movie earlier this week, with Brad Pitt heading up star-studded action thriller Bullet Train alongside the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga.