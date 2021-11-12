Deadpool 2 Fan Favorite Pitches An MCU Return

It’s been almost two years since Deadpool 3 entered the very earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios, and well in excess of twelve months since the Molyneux sisters were announced to be writing the script, but it would be fair to say that fans have long since grown impatient with how slow the process is.

We can guarantee that Ryan Reynolds will be back as the Merc with a Mouth, but that’s as much as we know for sure. The actor and producer did reveal that shooting could start next year, though, but then he went and took a sabbatical that’s expected to last until at least the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige admitted that he’s got a release date in mind, but wouldn’t tell anybody what it was.

Zazie Beetz did says she’d jump at the chance to return as Domino, and we can now safely add Rob Delaney to the list of willing participants, after he pitched a return of instant cult hero Peter during an interview with ComicBook.

“I know at the end of Deadpool 2 he asked if he can get Domino’s email address, so I think it might be funny to see him pursuing Domino quite earnestly, but with no skills at all to try and woo her. So that would be pretty funny and I think given a real challenge by Deadpool, if he really had to go take out a bad guy or something because say Deadpool had eaten some bad shrimp earlier. I think too see Peter and some genuine danger and also a little bit of romance, I think I’m just saying, you know what everybody else wants.”

Despite having no superpowers whatsoever, Peter found his way into the hearts of fans everywhere from the second he appeared in the last Deadpool movie, and nobody would be upset were he afforded the opportunity to make a grand comeback as part of the MCU in the third installment.