Deadpool 2 Star Wants To Return For The Sequel And Get An Origin Story

Progress has been slow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds first confirming he’d held talks with his new corporate overlords about the Merc with a Mouth’s return almost two years ago.

Since then, the rumor mill has regularly gone into overdrive, but official details are hard to come by. The Molyneux sisters are writing the script with significant input from the leading man, while Kevin Feige confirmed it’s the only R-rated MCU project on the horizon, and he’s already got a release window in mind.

Reynolds recently admitted he’d hope to by shooting Deadpool 3 next year, but that’s now up in the air after he announced a sabbatical from acting. However, in a new interview with ComicBook, Zazie Beetz admitted that she’d happily return as Domino for over a dozen sequels and a solo spinoff if the opportunity was there.

“I would love to revisit Domino. I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I’ve also wanted to be like, ‘Maybe I could just do my own origin story.’ I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn’t make it happen, I’ll make it happen.”

If Sony’s Venom franchise can shift over into MCU continuity, then there’s no reason why Fox’s Deadpool couldn’t do the same, opening the door to any number of holdovers making the jump to Feige’s mythology, with Beetz’s Domino and Josh Brolin’s Cable two names that tend to come up more often than not in the relentless churn of speculation.