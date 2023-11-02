‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Loki’ conspiring to declare an MCU icon canonically better than his 2 legendary forebears would be the Multiverse Saga’s least surprising twist

Who’s the best Spider-Man — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland? This perennial fan debate may just be about to be canonically answered, thanks to MCU lore building through Loki and Deadpool 3 that’ll culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumored plot details for Avengers 5 and 6 point to Loki‘s TVA being all-important to the narrative, as the temporal organization will apparently assemble a band of multiversal heroes to do battle with Kang (whether he ends up played by Jonathan Majors or not). Deadpool 3 will allegedly further this storyline by establishing certain variants as the “prime” version, effectively making them the most powerful variant of their characters from across the multiverse. Hugh Jackman will naturally be the prime Wolverine, and so on.

Photo via Marvel Studios

According to intel shared by self-proclaimed scooper MyTimeToShineHello, there will also be a prime Spider-Man, and it might be a controversial pick to Sony fans, even if makes the most sense for the MCU. Yes, the Chosen One of the multiverse’s Spider-Men will apparently be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker from Earth-616. In a way, Marvel’s already subtly told us this tidbit, what with his nickname being “Peter 1” in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Raimiverse loyalists, don’t sharpen those pitchforks just yet, though, as other rumors claim Tobey Maguire could be one of the leads of Secret Wars alongside Jackman, despite Holland being the Prime Spidey. Andrew Garfield lovers, however, feel free to riot as it sounds like The Amazing Spider-Man universe won’t get much love as the Multiverse Saga continues. We’re not even hearing whispers of him riding a dinosaur, which is just cruel.