‘Deadpool 3’ either just spoiled another X-Men cameo or a surprise Avenger crossover, but whatever happens we’re winning

Calm down, Ryan Reynolds, no need to start throwing us off the scent with fake set pics starring Mickey Mouse and a Predator this time. The latest Deadpool 3 cameo has been spoiled by an officially released piece of promo art.

With the much-anticipated threequel — the only MCU movie releasing in 2024, don’t forget — filming out in the open in the U.K., sneak peeks at Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine battling a procession of familiar faces have emerged, although Reynolds would rather they didn’t. So we already know that — spoiler warning! — Sabretooth and Toad are back in the film. And it looks like we can add another Fox favorite to that ever-growing list too.

Well, maybe. Some newly unleashed promo art (via TotalFilm) for Deadpool 3 depicts DP and Wolvie in a cityscape with the Merc with the Mouth waving up at a winged hero flying across the sun. Some seem to think this must be Angel aka Warren Worthington, the feathered mutant featured in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse. Specifically, the silhouette of the wings looks vaguely metallic so it’s thought this could be him in his upgraded Archangel form.

Thinking about, though, it would probably make more sense if this is actually Sam Wilson’s Captain America. If we interpret this as ‘Pool and Logan finding themselves in New York City on Earth-616, with Wade waving at Anthony Mackie’s second Sentinel of Liberty, then this would be a neat encapsulation of what Deadpool 3 is all about. So does this mean Mackie could drop by for a cameo? Or, if it is Angel, could either Last Stand‘s Ben Foster or Apocalypse‘s Ben Hardy reprise their role? Or maybe they could spice things up and cast another Ben in the role — Affleck, maybe?

Whoever it ends up being, we surely cannot lose. Deadpool 3 is coming to theaters on May 3, 2024.