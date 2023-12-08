Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ might’ve bombed, but a $269 million MCU movie that cratered almost as hard may still get a sequel

With The Marvels shrinking to sub-Quantum Realm levels at the box office, the MCU certainly needs some guaranteed wins in its not-so-distant future. And one of those might just come in the form of a sequel to the only Marvel movie to bomb nearly as hard as The Marvels.

Confused? Good, so are we all, thanks to some suitably spoilery comments from Mark “I gave away the ending to Infinity War one year early” Ruffalo. Let’s see what’s happening…

Disney buying out NBCUniversal’s stake in Hulu is a potentially big deal for Marvel fans it theoretically means the House of Ideas might be on its way to finally wrestling the full rights to the Hulk from Universal. So, does this mean a long-awaited sequel to The Incredible Hulk could be on its way, 15 years after the Edward Norton movie hit theaters? Well, Ruffalo hasn’t exactly nipped this rumor in the bud thanks to his curious response. “I’ve been asked not to comment on it,” the Poor Things actor said, which kinda suggests that there is something to comment on in the first place.

Iman Vellani knows which villain should appear in Ms. Marvel season 2, so now we need Kevin Feige to hire her to write it

Yes, we are yet again banging the “Iman Vellani should take over Marvel Studios already” drum. I mean, who else is better qualified than someone who has lived and breathed the MCU her whole life and now operates as both an actual Marvel hero and a Marvel comics writer? The latest sign that Vellani has ideas aplenty about where to steer the ship? She’s shared her perfect idea for a villain for Ms. Marvel season 2, one that would surely tap into Gen Z’s interests and current AI concerns. It’s such a smart pitch that we can only hope she’s bombarding Kevin Feige with texts until he agrees to greenlight it.

Ryan Reynolds throws off the Deadpool 3 leakers by teasing the only crossover cameos crazier than Taylor Swift

Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly the most-anticipated Marvel movie of 2024. The fact that it’s the only Marvel movie of 2024 is besides the point. With set photos that reveal a new cameo leaking daily, however, Ryan Reynolds has had to step in to politely ask fans to pull it back a little with the spoilers. In his own unique way, of course. Namely, Reynolds muddied the waters by sharing a bunch of hilarious fake pics that appear to confirm some truly crazy cross-media cameos. Considering this is the film that could bring in Taylor Swift as an X-Man, though, Deadpool hanging out with a Predator and Mickey Mouse isn’t actually that far-fetched.