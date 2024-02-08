‘Deadpool 3’ leak teasing double the ‘Daredevil’ crossovers confirms it’s everything we ever wanted

At this point, Deadpool 3 can’t disappoint. Now, whether you interpret that to mean it can’t disappoint because it’s obviously going to be amazing or it can’t disappoint because otherwise it would mean bad things for the MCU is entirely up to you. The good news is that the more we find out about the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring threequel, the more we like what we see. Exhibit A: the latest leak which hints at some fan-melting Daredevil crossovers.

Whether Daredevil himself will show up, though, remains to be seen. Some new promo art for the movie is swirling online, ahead of the film’s first trailer dropping on Super Bowl Sunday, and it’s enough to get folks hyped all on its lonesome. First, we have Deadpool and Wolverine suited and booted — and, in Logan’s case, helmeted! — but once you can draw your attention away from the two central heroes, you may notice some familiar weapons surrounding them.

Say, are those sais? The distinctive ninja weaponry has some people theorizing that Daredevil’s arch-enemies (well, one of them — Matt Murdock gets around) the Hand could crossover in Deadpool 3.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE ARE GONNA FIGHT THE FOX VERSION OF THE HAND?!? pic.twitter.com/UWWaBmgSLZ — Monkey D. Hernandy (Ted Era) (@hernandy_s) February 8, 2024

It’s more likely, however, that these sais belong to a certain former lover of Daredevl’s and a former spouse of a Daredevil actor. Don’t forget that Jennifer Garner is, against all the odds, reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3, which will mark her third time playing the part after 2003’s Daredevil movie and 2005’s Elektra spinoff. Both of which, it must be said, rank among the worst Marvel films ever made. Expect Reynolds and company to poke much fun at their expense.

There’s also the fact that the target symbol on this art bears close resemblance to the classic logo worn by Bullseye. The Defenders Saga incarnation of the crackshot assassin is, of course, already coming back in Daredevil: Born Again, as played by Wilson Bethel. But can we extrapolate from this that the one and only Colin Farrell could be back as his Bullseye from Daredevil ’03 as well? I’ve already argued that this would be an epic crossover to achieve in Secret Wars, but if we can have The Penguin actor make his MCU debut even sooner then let’s do it.

All the signs are pointing to Deadpool 3 blowing minds across the Marvel multiverse come July 26.