Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Feature A Familiar MCU Villain

The latest speculation surrounding Deadpool 3 gives no indication of when the Merc with a Mouth will eventually make his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but instead offers that Kevin Feige is prepared to hand Ryan Reynolds the biggest contract in the studio’s history in an effort to tie him down for as many appearances as possible.

With thirteen movies currently in various stages of development, only three of which have finished shooting and another that’s just resumed following a lengthy delay as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, you can understand why Marvel would be offering the 6 Underground star a multi-picture deal given the frequency that he’s been signing up for new projects over the last few months.

Indeed, each announcement of a new Ryan Reynolds pic pushes Deadpool 3 back just that little bit further, and it could be a long time yet before we see Wade Wilson slice and dice his way into the world’s biggest and most popular franchise. However, tipster Mikey Sutton has now claimed that a familiar MCU villain could show up in the third installment of the former Fox series, as Black Widow‘s Taskmaster is set for an appearance, and the two characters certainly have plenty of history in the comic books.

“Sources tell me that Taskmaster will meet and fight Deadpool in his first MCU movie,” he says. “And it will be the beginning of a twisted friendship between the two, something that is going to evolve throughout the franchise. Whereas Taskmaster will exist behind PG-13 restrictions in Black Widow, he is going to be pushed to the max in future Deadpool movies.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the villain will make it out of Black Widow alive, but he has been rumored to become a recurring character throughout Phase Four. There’s plenty of mileage in translating their established relationship to the big screen in Deadpool 3, too, as Taskmaster typically becomes frustrated that his enemy is so unpredictable that it renders his ability to mimic his opponents’ fighting styles obsolete.