Deadpool 3’s Opening Scene Has Reportedly Been Revealed

While Deadpool 3 is officially in active development at Marvel Studios, the Merc with a Mouth’s first appearance under new ownership looks to be a long way off yet. Ryan Reynolds recently admitted that he isn’t sure when the movie is going to happen, and he’s got a pretty full schedule himself over the next several years, so we might not see the third installment until 2023 at the earliest.

On the plus side, that gives the creative team plenty of time to come up with a story that both makes sense in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and lives up to the high expectations of the fans that loved the first two R-rated adventures. Although, there’s still continued speculation about whether regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return or Kevin Feige will decide to bring in his own people to work alongside co-writer, producer and leading man Reynolds.

We recently reported that the current plan for Deadpool 3 is for the title character to be the only person who knows that he’s the subject of a reboot at a different studio, which would allow Wade Wilson to retain his self-awareness and also help explain why nobody else he meets in the movie has a clue who he is, and now we’ve heard some new details about the opening scene that further set the stage.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson TV show is in the works and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, both of which were correct – the most recent drafts of the script open in typical Deadpool fashion with a fourth wall-breaking monologue directly to the audience where he talks about being part of a new franchise, before reportedly showing us a flashback where he kills several members of Fox’s X-Men, making it clear that the previous movies are no longer official canon.

Deadpool 3‘s prologue will also apparently see him very upset to discover that Hugh Jackman isn’t playing Wolverine in this new cinematic universe, which is fitting for both the character and Reynolds himself, and could possibly even open the door for a future cameo from the Australian actor. Of course, things can always change and this is only an early draft of the script that features this scene, but it sure sounds as though Marvel Studios are keen to retain as much of the Merc’s personality as possible when it comes to rebooting him as part of their universe, which can only be a good thing.