Deadpool Creator Blasts DC As A Mismanaged And Damaged Brand

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld may be incapable of drawing convincing feet, but he hardly worries about getting his own stuck in his mouth. The writer and artist isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinions on the current state of both the comic book industry and superhero cinema, even when the Merc with a Mouth isn’t involved.

The latest target of Liefeld’s ire is DC, after he blasted the company as “a damaged brand” that’s suffered from years of mismanagement. Not only that, but he also said the company is lagging years behind Marvel, and while some fans will no doubt strongly disagree with those sentiments, you can’t say that he doesn’t have a point.

We should point out that Liefeld was full of praise for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which topped the box office and drew widespread critical acclaim, but it still wasn’t enough to change his opinion on DC at large. You can see a couple of his comments below, which are going to rankle with plenty of comic book fans, but let’s not forget that the 53 year-old isn’t above giving Kevin Feige and his handling of the Merc with a Mouth both barrels when the occasion calls for it.

Then get rid of everyone, top to bottom. Start over. https://t.co/etSgyEO1Wz — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 8, 2021

Make no doubt, The Suicide Squad is a great film. James Gunn added so much style and heart. The problem is deeper, beyond the pandemic and streaming. Looking forward to PEACEMAKER regardless. — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 8, 2021

Years of tone deaf mismanagement. https://t.co/wWayTR7Cod — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 8, 2021

Calling DC ‘damaged’ might be a step too far, but nobody’s going to deny the handling of the shared universe has often been a shambles. We’re now ten movies and eight years in since Man of Steel launched the DCEU, and yet the mythology still hasn’t settled on any sort of uniformity or consistency, and the thing fans want to see the most has been swept under the rug by the studio in the hopes they’ll forget about it eventually.