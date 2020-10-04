Deadpool Creator Says Kevin Feige’s Finally Come To His Senses

In a year with so much that’s gone wrong, it’s never a bad thing to hear more about what’s going on with one of Hollywood’s funniest and most likeable talents. Ryan Reynolds has been on a roll lately with humorous jabs and other fun-loving shenanigans, but in the midst of all of that, something’s also brewing in regards to his most beloved role as the chimichanga-eating antihero Deadpool.

Recently, prominent insider Daniel Richtman claimed that President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige wants to sign Reynolds to the biggest deal in MCU history. The idea of the Merc with a Mouth suiting up in Marvel’s already expansive shared cinematic universe would be a dream come true for most fans of the character, but as of right now, we still only have rumors and speculation to go on.

Regardless of when it finally gets here, Deadpool 3‘s development has been a long and drawn out affair. Creator Rob Liefeld has often been vocal about his frustration with how slowly Disney has moved forward with the film, too, but the new rumors have prompted him to speak out in favor of Reynolds joining the MCU as the masked vigilante, stating that his character is a “sure thing” in the entertainment world.

Look, all this means is that Feige finally came to his senses and caved. As he should have long ago. Hoping this is true! Ryan as Deadpool is a SURE THING in an entertainment canvas that is increasingly fragile. https://t.co/p5ANypJQh5 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) October 4, 2020

It’s worth noting that Reynolds remains Hollywood’s second highest-paid actor, trailing only behind his good friend and Red Notice co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. So, with other MCU stars – especially Robert Downey Jr. – raking in massive amounts of money for their roles in the films, it’s highly likely that the Canadian talent would be negotiating for one hell of a paycheck..

Either way, it may still be a while before we know when Ryan Reynolds will finally make his first MCU appearance as Deadpool, but it certainly seems like a no-brainer for Marvel to act on such an opportunity to lock him in for the long haul, right?