Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Almost The Entire MCU In Deadpool 3

One of the most unique aspects about Fox’s Deadpool movies is that the title hero didn’t care who he was making fun of, with everyone becoming a target. Not only that, but his status as a self-aware and fourth-wall breaking character meant that he was more than happy to take shots at any superhero franchise from any studio.

Over the course of the first two installments, we heard the Merc with a Mouth ask Colossus whether Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy was Professor X, while there was the obligatory Green Lantern jab when Wade Wilson demanded that his superhero suit be neither green nor animated. Hugh Jackman was inevitably the butt of several jokes, too, and the rebooted X-Men cast made a hilarious cameo in Deadpool 2, in which Josh Brolin’s Cable was also referred to as Thanos for good measure.

When it comes to Deadpool, then, nothing is off limits, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker will be returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian – that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated outing is going to put most of the franchise’s marquee heroes in the firing line from the second Wade Wilson first shows up and a whole host of familiar Marvel characters (and even actors) will be made fun of throughout the course of the film.

With Kevin Feige confirming Deadpool 3 as official canon, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the architect of the MCU drops somebody like the Merc with a Mouth into his carefully constructed mythology, which has operated by its own rigid set of rules for thirteen years. Needless to say, the foul-mouthed mercenary is no doubt going to blow into the universe like a force of nature, verbally destroying everyone and everything in his sights once he gets there.