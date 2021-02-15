Deadpool Will Reportedly Get To Interact With [SPOILERS] In Doctor Strange 2

There are still three episodes of WandaVision and the entirety of Spider-Man 3 to go until the stage is properly set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it already looks abundantly clear that the Sorcerer Supreme is going to have a serious battle on his hands.

All we know about the project so far can be gleaned from the title, meaning that there’s no way of trying to guess what direction the plot is heading in, although it’s becoming more and more likely that Wanda Maximoff taking second billing doesn’t necessarily mean she’s going to be fighting on the same side as the title hero.

As has been the case with Spider-Man 3, the multiversal potential of the pic has seen almost anyone and everyone from the past, present and future of Marvel on the big screen rumored for a cameo, with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool one of the favorites. After all, the studio aren’t going to want to sit on such a marketable asset for too long, especially when his third solo outing is a long way away yet.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Rachel McAdams would be back for the film long before it was confirmed – that Deadpool will come face to face with the central duo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meaning he’ll get to interact with both Scarlet Witch and the Sorcerer Supreme at some point.

Of course, WandaVision has already introduced a former Fox character into the mix, and Wade Wilson’s irreverent self-awareness makes him an ideal candidate for an appearance in the pic, especially when there’s plenty of humor to be drawn from him asking Wanda and Doctor Strange how exactly he’s ended up in another studio’s franchise, even if won’t be for more than an extended cameo.