Deadpool Is Every Member Of The Avengers In Hilarious Fan Posters

The rumor mill surrounding Deadpool 3 has quietened down substantially ever since the Merc with a Mouth made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in a meta trailer breakdown for Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, which co-starred Taika Waititi as Korg.

That’s a little strange, when barely a day went by at one stage without speculation making the rounds that Wade Wilson was poised to show up here to do this with that character, but at least we’ve started to get some actual concrete information from Reynolds and Kevin Feige.

The leading man expects Deadpool 3 to shoot next year, while the Marvel Studios boss has a release window in mind, so we could be getting some major updates sooner rather than later. To tide you over until then, digital artist Erathrim has crafted a seriously irreverent set of posters that imagine the red-suited assassin as every single founding member of the Avengers, which you can check out below.

Deadpool is going to have a field day when it comes to fourth wall-breaking and self-aware humor now that he’s poised to parachute into the MCU, especially when you consider the former Fox character is now technically the property of Disney. Maybe he’ll become an Avenger in the future, but this will have to do for now.