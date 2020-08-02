Deadpool Will Reportedly Make Fun Of And Pick On One Of The Avengers

Despite thousands upon thousands of people signing various petitions to have her removed from the part, as well as the Snyder Cut of Justice League proving that fan campaigns can yield results on occasion, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is very much here to stay and only looks set to play an increased role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As well has headlining her second solo movie in the summer of 2022, the character is also widely expected to become the next leader of the Avengers and be positioned as one of the MCU’s leading lights, with the intergalactic superhero poised to be the focal point of the franchise’s next generation of cosmic adventures.

Of course, one of the main criticisms pointed in Larson’s direction is that her performance in Captain Marvel often came across as emotionless and wooden, but we’ve now heard that Marvel are looking to address the issue head-on by having Deadpool constantly poke fun at her for having such a relentlessly serious approach to everything.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Witcher prequel is in development and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – once the Merc with a Mouth enters the MCU, he’ll quickly set his sights on Captain Marvel and act as the surrogate for Larson’s detractors by making fun of her stiff and wooden personality. Apparently, he’ll make a few jokes at her expense in his next solo movie and could even do the same when they eventually meet face to face.

While it might seem unusual for the studio to acknowledge the backlash against one of their major stars, having a self-aware and irreverent character like Deadpool be the one to do it is perfectly in sync with his offbeat personality. Not to mention the almost limitless potential in the kind of creative insults Ryan Reynolds could come up with to hurl in her direction.