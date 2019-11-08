Deadpool’s Zazie Beetz Wants To Play Storm In The MCU

It looks like Deadpool 2 and Joker star Zazie Beetz wants to create a one-woman monopoly on starring in high-profile comic book movies. Not content with playing supporting roles in the aforementioned blockbusters, which just so happen to be the two highest-grossing R-rated movies in history, the actress has now revealed another superhero franchise that she would be interested in starring in.

In a recent interview, Beetz was asked about auditioning for the role of Storm when it was being recast with a younger star for Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse, with the part originally played by Halle Berry being given to Alexandra Shipp instead. With the X-Men now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the characters are set to be rebooted yet again and as one of the major players in the team, Storm will undoubtedly be a key part of the MCU’s latest interpretation of the mutant squad and Beetz sounds like she’d definitely be interested.

“Yeah, I think I would be down. I guess obviously it depends on the script and it depends on if I think it’s a good script. I think it would be super fun to do that. Storm is essentially such an iconic character. I mean it would be kind of big shoes to fill, I think. I wouldn’t want to confuse audiences too much and be all over the place, and now I’m doing DC as well. I think it would be super fun. I think it would be a dope opportunity.”

While it isn’t exactly her fault given the quality of both Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, Alexandra Shipp didn’t really make much of an impression as Storm, which wasn’t helped by the small amount of screentime given to the character in Fox’s final two X-Men movies. Halle Berry is still the actress most closely linked to the part, but she first played Ororo Monroe almost 20 years ago, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for someone to step up and make the role their own in the MCU’s eventual reboot.

However, with Deadpool 3 potentially being announced in the near future, Zazie Beets is virtually a certainty to return as Domino in the Merc with a Mouth’s next adventure, which would almost certainly take her out of the running.