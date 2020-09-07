Home / movies

The Mandalorian And Deadpool Star Under Fire For Urging Businesses To Reopen

By
Next month, The Mandalorian returns to our screens, but one star of the show is already trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Gina Carano – who plays fan favorite mercenary Cara Dune on the Star Wars series – is coming under fire on social media for using her platform to encourage businesses and churches to reopen in the midst of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the actress and MMA fighter penned a duo of tweets outlining her beliefs on the topic, which you can check out below. While many clearly agree with Carano, hence the thousands of likes and retweets that her posts have received, a huge amount of folks on Twitter are blasting the star for sharing what many view to be ill-educated and potentially harmful comments.

As always in cases like this, some people have gotten pretty angry with the actress and there’s the inevitable talk of her being “cancelled,” but several others have replied to Carano with reasoned arguments about why making these kinds of comments is maybe not that helpful right now.

One churchgoer even pointed out that it’s totally possible to continue to hold church services without throwing caution to the wind.

This is the second time in the last few months that Carano has caused a social media stir, following her posting a nude photo on Instagram back in June. That was a very different situation, though, as a lot of people supported her right to share her body positive image and her subsequent battle against censorship. In this case, however, she might have cost herself a few fans.

Carano is due to return as Dune in The Mandalorian season 2, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus on October 30th. Details are currently under wraps on the new batch of episodes, but we should learn more – and get a first-look trailer – very soon.

