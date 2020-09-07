The Mandalorian And Deadpool Star Under Fire For Urging Businesses To Reopen

Next month, The Mandalorian returns to our screens, but one star of the show is already trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Gina Carano – who plays fan favorite mercenary Cara Dune on the Star Wars series – is coming under fire on social media for using her platform to encourage businesses and churches to reopen in the midst of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the actress and MMA fighter penned a duo of tweets outlining her beliefs on the topic, which you can check out below. While many clearly agree with Carano, hence the thousands of likes and retweets that her posts have received, a huge amount of folks on Twitter are blasting the star for sharing what many view to be ill-educated and potentially harmful comments.

The world IS open but no one is allowed to work. Working is a right you, as an American have. It gives us purpose, focus, pride and most importantly a way to support the ones we love. People are dropping like flies from depression and suicide, overdoses, MURDER. Enough already. — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) September 6, 2020

As always in cases like this, some people have gotten pretty angry with the actress and there’s the inevitable talk of her being “cancelled,” but several others have replied to Carano with reasoned arguments about why making these kinds of comments is maybe not that helpful right now.

Gina, you are awesome but you're waaay on the wrong side of this. People working is great if they can do so safely – but far too many vulnerable and elderly people are still getting sick and dying. It's up to the younger and healthier of us to be responsible and protect them. — Jeff Messer (@jefmes) September 6, 2020

Rest of the World is Open ‘cuz they took CoVid19 seriously @ beginning of Outbreak. Shut countries down w/ everyone at home for months, w/out opening. Everyone with masks. Fed. Gov usually leads—not Trump CA w/ 40 million ppl is a hot spot of infectionhttps://t.co/XkGKBcmdsD — rebel (@theReal_Rebel) September 6, 2020

One churchgoer even pointed out that it’s totally possible to continue to hold church services without throwing caution to the wind.

As someone who hasn’t been to church since February we have a drive in service in the parking lot. There are ways to have worship until it is safe but we don’t fully open to protect the most vulnerable., which we have a lot of older ppl. To suggest full reopen is a big risk. — The Stoic One (PJ) (@Stoic_Phil) September 6, 2020

This is the second time in the last few months that Carano has caused a social media stir, following her posting a nude photo on Instagram back in June. That was a very different situation, though, as a lot of people supported her right to share her body positive image and her subsequent battle against censorship. In this case, however, she might have cost herself a few fans.

Carano is due to return as Dune in The Mandalorian season 2, which is set to premiere on Disney Plus on October 30th. Details are currently under wraps on the new batch of episodes, but we should learn more – and get a first-look trailer – very soon.