Deadpool’s Gina Carano Lashes Out At Censorship Of Her Nude Photo

The debate over censorship and freedom of expression is not one that’s ever going to go away due to people’s vastly differing values regarding the nebulous concept of decency. The latest person to wade into it is Deadpool and The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, after Instagram deleted a nude photo of herself that she posted.

The uncensored image can still be easily searched for, and shows Carano side-on with her head tilted back and bent arms stretched over it, her hair cascading down and her chest thrust forwards. The bright backlighting of the photo prevents much detail from being made out, making it little more than a silhouette, and is presumably why she thought there would be no issue with it.

After it was removed, though, the athlete-turned-actor was quick to voice her anger, saying:

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

To be honest, it’s not hard to understand her frustration. Instagram is a site that finds little objectionable about being utilized by attractive people posting sexually provocative images as a way of marketing themselves, but someone posting a tasteful naked picture finds themselves in violation of its rules. I’m not trying to suggest the former is in and of itself something to decry as, again, the issue is about people’s harmless personal choices being curtailed, just that the double standard is glaring.

This is a world where celebrities’ highly personal pictures can be stolen and posted publicly without their consent with little effectual done about it. Meanwhile, someone who chooses to show herself in such a way finds herself barred from doing so due to arbitrarily applied rules.

To put it bluntly, Gina Carano is a beautiful woman whose sculpted physique, be it physically in the MMA octagon or visually as an actor, has been a significant factor in making her career what it is, so should she wish to proudly display it, it should remain her choice to do so.