‘Maybe the jig is up’: Gina Carano decides ‘South Park’ makes the perfect launchpad for her latest rant against ‘Star Wars’ and Kathleen Kennedy

It’s been a while since Gina Carano launched into a tirade against Lucasfilm after being fired from Star Wars, so for better or worse, we were about due.

Strangely, the actress and former Cara Dune used South Park as the jumping-off point this time around on social media following the premiere of the long-running animated classic’s “Into the PanderVerse” special, which makes a point of poking fun at the increasing divide among the Star Wars fandom and the ire reserved specifically for Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Operating under the belief that the person who holds the keys to the kingdom of a galaxy far, far away will “have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families,” Carano then promises that she’ll “activate her online mob” and “demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of .”

Gee, we wonder what on earth (or Mandalore) she could possibly be referring to here? Based on how her career has been faring since being given her marching orders from The Mandalorian universe – where she was being positioned to head up scrapped spin-off Rangers of the New Republic – there’s most definitely an element of sour grapes in play, if that’s even what you want to call it.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that she wasn’t exactly fired for no reason, but it evidently still stings that the former MMA fighter torpedoed her entire mainstream career thanks to her social media antics, and South Park has clearly brought those memories flooding back.