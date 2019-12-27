Deadpool Solo Films Will Reportedly Be R-Rated, Crossovers Will Be PG-13

Fans of the beloved Deadpool franchise are undoubtedly excited about the Merc with a Mouth’s introduction into one of the most popular cinematic franchises in history. Still, there are some who fear that the crass superhero will have to be watered down in order to appeal to Disney’s family-centric audience. It seemed like there was even a chance that future installments featuring Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed character could end up being PG-13 instead of R-rated. Yuck.

Thankfully, it now appears that this won’t be the case. Those in the know have said that subsequent standalone Deadpool movies will reportedly still be given an R-rating, while any crossovers will stay PG-13. This means that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will reportedly feature Wade Wilson’s debut in the MCU, will (as expected) be rated PG-13.

This is definitely a fair compromise for both sides. The cinematic universe gets to maintain its family-friendly vibe and while Deadpool will have to tone down at least some of his shtick when he pops up in other films, he’ll still get to cameo across multiple flicks and TV shows. And when it’s time for another one of his zany movies to release, Reynolds will be able to continue playing the hilarious hero without worrying about censoring himself.

News like this couldn’t come at a better time, either. Now that we know for sure that Deadpool 3 is officially in the works, we can take comfort in the fact that it won’t be a neutered version of the series we love so much.

Tell us, though, are you happy to hear about this, or (like T.J. Miller) are you already done with the Deadpool franchise? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!