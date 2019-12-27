Deadpool Creator Celebrates Deadpool 3 Announcement

Deadpool and X-Force creator Rob Liefeld probably wasn’t particularly happy when Disney merged with Fox and acquired their superhero properties. After all, the Merc had become a global phenomenon and the studio was hard at work on X-Force. After years of being the butt of jokes about Captain America’s boobs, tiny feet and a ridiculous number of pouches, Liefeld was finally having the last laugh. But with Disney came complications. Would the Mouse House really release an R-rated superhero movie and would they bring over a character from the X-Universe to the MCU?

Thankfully, the signs were good and there were rumors that a script was being worked on. Liefeld remained positive throughout, apparently considering the Disney/Fox merger a minor setback for his creations. But rumors are no substitute for an official announcement and that’s what we got earlier this week, when Ryan Reynolds guest starred on Live With Kelly and Ryan and confirmed We Got This Covered’s exclusive scoop from back in October, telling everyone that work on Deadpool 3 is officially underway.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Of course, Liefeld reacted with understandable joy, taking to Twitter to write the following:

Time to break out the gin!!! https://t.co/U0tlg3Yk0Z — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 27, 2019

By the way, breaking out the gin is a neat little reference to Ryan Reynolds’ own gin distillery Aviation Gin – for those who don’t know.

Anyways, so now that Deadpool 3 is officially happening, when can we expect to see it? Well, the first hurdle to clear is to work out how to get Reynolds’ Merc into the MCU. From what we understand, Marvel think that the best option is to introduce him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The plot of the sequel will see Strange exploring the multiverse and along the way he’s scheduled to stop off in Fox’s X-Universe, giving Deadpool the opportunity to sneak into the MCU behind everyone’s back.

But however he gets there, it’s nice to know that he’s officially back, baby!